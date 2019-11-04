Linda Hamilton 'Went Nuts' On James Cameron For Not 'Treating Me Like A Human'

Linda Hamilton likes to draw a clear distinction between herself and onscreen alter ego Sarah Connor, but a bit of the character’s take-no-prisoners attitude rubbed off on her during an on-set clash with director James Cameron.

Speaking with The Daily Beast about the latest entry in the franchise, “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which hit theaters this weekend, the actor recalled getting into a war of words with Cameron, who’d later become her ex-husband.

While filming the climactic sequence in the first “Terminator” film when Sarah defeats the cyborg assassin, Hamilton said she asked to see a playback of her performance, which apparently rubbed the director the wrong way.

“Jim and I didn’t not get along, but there was one moment where I’d asked something of him. I wanted to see playback,” she told The Daily Beast. “A lot of actors are addicted but I never needed to go and look at my performance to make sure I’d gotten it. Never. Until one day.”