Lindsay Lohan seems to be loving her time Down Under so much, she’s starting to sound like an Australian herself.
The actress, who is currently a guest judge on “The Masked Singer Australia,” posted a video on Instagram this week in which she said hello to her “mates” in a very Aussie accent.
“G’day, mates,” she says in the clip, which makes heavy use of Instagram video filters. “I’m here in Australia.”
It appears the accent is just for the clip, as Lohan seemed back to her normal voice in subsequent Instagram stories on Tuesday.
But it’s hard to tell with the actress, who says she regularly picks up the dialect of wherever she’s traveling.
“Well, I think it’s because actresses even, I think when I’m around certain dialects it changes each time ... and you just pick things up along the way,” Lohan said in an interview with ET Online earlier this year.
In 2016, the actress caused a stir after debuting a new accent ― and speech pattern ― after living in London for four years.
“It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn,” she told the Daily Mail at the time after making headlines for her new way of speaking.
“I’ve been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic,” she added.