Lindsey Graham’s Campaign For Rival’s Tax Returns Ends In Humiliation

Senator Lindsey Graham was left with egg on his face after a smear campaign against his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison backfired in spectacular fashion.

Graham in the last week had been calling on Harrison, the former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, to release his tax returns and suggested on Twitter that Harrison was hiding something.

Harrison, who pundits believe poses a threat to Graham’s 17-year career in the Senate, released his returns on Tuesday.

And he informed Graham with a zinger of a post that called on his 2020 rival, who is one of President Donald Trump’s most ardent apologists, to turn his attention to the president and demand that Trump release his own tax records.