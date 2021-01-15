Lisa Wilkinson Highlights 'Problem' With Australian Open Allowing COVID-Affected Tennis Players In

TV presenter Lisa Wilkinson said there is a “problem” with international tennis players flying into Melbourne for the Australian Open tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus.

During a segment on the news and current affairs show ‘The Project’ on Thursday night, Wilkinson and her co-hosts discussed US player Tennys Sandgren being granted special permission to board a chartered flight from Los Angeles despite testing positive Monday for COVID-19 after he’d previously tested positive in November.

Tennis Australia said the decision to allow Sandgren to fly had been made after a review by medical officials, but Wilkinson said the exemption won’t go down too well with Australians stranded overseas.

“Now, I think a lot of people are going to be pretty outraged about this, given the number of Australians who are overseas at the moment desperate to get back home,” Wilkinson said on TV.