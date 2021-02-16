The Project's Lisa Wilkinson Called Out On Ill-Timed Prince Andrew Joke

Channel 10 'The Project' host Lisa Wilkinson made a joke about the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unborn baby on Monday night.

Channel 10 'The Project' host Lisa Wilkinson (R) joked about the chances Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would name their unborn baby Andrew. Co-host Jan Fran (L) said the chances are "slim to none".

“She looks very pregnant. That’s obviously happened very, very quickly. I’ll tell you what, what do you think the chances are of that kid being called Andrew?” Wilkinson joked on the show. “I would say slim to none,” said co-host Jan Fran, with whom Wilkinson then agreed there was “zero” chance. Watch the segment here on 10Play. One Twitter user asked Wilkinson to apologise for her ill-timed joke, writing, “@Lisa_Wilkinson why you making Prince Andrew rape jokes right before airing your interview with this lady? You owe her and all your viewers a public apology”.

@Lisa_Wilkinson why you making Prince Andrew rape jokes right before airing your interview with this lady? You owe her and all your viewers a public apology — Hayden The Hunted (@HBC101) February 15, 2021

Another person said it was “good” to see the TV host’s interview with Higgins, but it was “disappointing” to hear her royal joke in the same episode of the Channel 10 news and current affairs show. “Good - though the other hand you have Lisa making a ‘joke’ re Harry and Meghan’s potential new name choice.. disappointing Lisa,” the viewer tweeted.

Good - though the other hand you have Lisa making a ‘joke’ re Harry and Meghan’s potential new name choice.. disappointing Lisa — dani elle (@roseapple73a) February 15, 2021

Others expressed their views in the Facebook comments section under news.com.au’s link to an article about Wilkinson making the joke. “Poor form Lisa especially after your interview tonight with the young girl who has been allegedly assaulted by a man,” one person wrote. Another penned, “That’s not in the slightest bit funny Lisa. You should be ashamed of yourself”.

Facebook Facebook comments responding to news.com.au’s link to an article about Wilkinson's joke.

Wilkinson and ‘The Project’ have been contacted for comment. On Monday night, Wilkinson interviewed former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, who described being raped by a colleague at Parliament House in Defence Minister Linda Reynolds’ ministerial office. Higgins told ‘The Project’ she was weeks into a new job in Canberra as a media adviser to Reynolds in 2019 when a male colleague attacked her after a night out. As news.com.au first reported on Monday, Higgins said a male staffer offered her a lift home in March 2019 but redirected the taxi to Parliament House, where the pair went through several security checkpoints to get to Reynolds’ office and Higgins fell asleep on a couch. Higgins told Wilkinson on ‘The Project’ that he assaulted her there. Days after the alleged incident, Reynolds called a meeting in the same office where Higgins says she was attacked, a move she said was traumatic and “unfathomable”.

“I told him to stop”: Brittany Higgins talks exclusively to @Lisa_Wilkinson about her alleged rape in Parliament House, her subsequent feeling of “betrayal”, and being denied access to vital evidence | Full interview: https://t.co/7ABteRAcr9pic.twitter.com/IDf4L27Vy0 — The Project (@theprojecttv) February 15, 2021