‘The Project’s’ Lisa Wilkinson has slammed the culture within Parliament House and questioned what else Prime Minister Scott Morrison doesn’t know about after he denied knowing about Brittany Higgins’ allegation of rape at Parliament House before last week.

After a newspaper published a third accusation of rape, Wilkinson queried an alleged text exchange from 2019 where a fellow Liberal staffer assured Higgins that he’d told a member of the prime minister’s office about her accusation. In the powerful segment on ‘The Sunday Project’, Wilkinson also skewered the PM for having to ask his wife advice on how to handle rape allegations.

“If this really never reached the prime minister, it does beg the question what else doesn’t Scott Morrison get told?” she said.

“Parliament’s culture encouraged some of the senior team surrounding the Prime Minister to see a woman asking for help as a political problem first and a person in need a distant second.”

She continued: “This is a culture the prime minister has presided over for three years.

“Prime Minister, you indicated this week that after a full day to consider the horror of what Brittany says she experienced, you needed your wife to tell you how to react. I wonder if that means that you too have now fallen victim to that culture?”

On Monday afternoon, the ABC reported a fourth woman has made a complaint about the man at the centre of Higgins’ allegations.