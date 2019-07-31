Good thing there was a wall of glass there.

A little boy sitting in front of the lion enclosure at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans over the weekend had a very close encounter with one of the residents.

As the boy sat a few feet away from the enclosure, a lioness name Zuri crept forward, then pounced and swatted at the glass.

The 3-year-old lioness is described on the zoo’s website as playful, outgoing and inquisitive, and her hobbies are chasing butterflies and people-watching. But in this case, Zuri looked ready to do more than just watch: