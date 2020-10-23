Read Live Updates On The Second Presidential Debate

With less than two weeks until US Election Day, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will square off Thursday night (Friday morning and early afternoon in Australia) in their final debate.
After an ill-tempered first debate, Trump and Biden have been told they will have their microphones muted while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.
Read the latest updates on the debate below:
Polling, News, Analysis
All the latest from the 2020 presidential election from HuffPost reporters in the US and around the world