Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris meet Wednesday night in their only debate ahead of the 2020 election.

The two will face off in Salt Lake City from midday AEST. USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate.

This marks the first time the campaigns have come together since last week’s debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Shortly after that debate, Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Read the latest updates on the debate below: