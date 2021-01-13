Liz Cheney, Third-Ranking House Republican, Backs Trump Impeachment

Republican Representative Liz Cheney said she supports impeaching President Donald Trump over his role inciting a mob of his supporters to attack the US Capitol.

“A violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes,” Cheney said in a statement Tuesday. “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President.”

Cheney added that Trump did not intervene to stop the violence, noting that there “has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

The House Republican Conference Chair is the most prominent Republican member of the House to back impeachment so far. Republican Representative John Katko of New York also said he would back impeachment earlier on Tuesday.