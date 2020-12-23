Lizzo Gave Her Mum A New Car For Christmas And The Video Is Good As Hell

“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas 🎄,” wrote Lizzo in the caption, adding, “I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

The “Juice” singer shared the moment on her Instagram on Sunday, sharing with fans the exact moment when she surprised her mum, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with the vehicle.

Lizzo gifted her mother a brand new Audi for Christmas in an emotional video that’ll warm your heart.

The 32-year-old’s mother tearfully exclaims, “You see these things on television. You never expect this to happen to yourself.”

Lizzo’s caption is in reference to her father dying in 2009. The singer has previously talked about the death in interviews, saying it was a turning point for her.

In a talk with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning” earlier this year, she explained how she “gave up” and dropped out of college at the University of Houston when her father died: “I was depressed, I didn’t have a purpose – I didn’t feel like I had a purpose for being a musician, or anything. So that turned into, ‘Oh can I sleep on your couch,’ and that eventually, I got really guilt ridden. So all I had was this car. It was a Subaru. That was my home for a little. I spent Thanksgiving in that car, and I remember I cried myself to sleep.”

Ultimately, she turned it all around, and just 10 years later had a No. 1 song and album on the charts.

As she wrote in a tweet last year, “Anything can happen in a decade. Tomorrow is the beginning of ur Anything.”

