Lizzo Posts Strong Self-Love Message After Jillian Michaels’ Comments On Her Health

Lizzo is worthy. That was the takeaway from a powerful Instagram post the “Truth Hurts” singer published on Wednesday while in Australia while in Australia after fitness personality and former “The Biggest Loser” trainer Jillian Michaels made controversial remarks about Lizzo’s weight and health. And although the Grammy-nominated musician didn’t directly address Michaels’ comments, her post speaks volumes about self-love.

The post features a 25-second video that is shot from Lizzo’s perspective on her phone. It begins with a shot of her thighs as she lies on a bed. She then moves from her bed, and films the luxurious high-rise room she’s occupying, which comes complete with a stunning view. She then walks outside and shows off the gorgeous view she gets to enjoy. “At the 25 second mark I want you to take 5 deep breaths... in through the nose... out through the mouth..” she captioned the video. “Today’s mantra is: This is my life. I have done nothing wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place. I deserve to be happy,” she wrote.

Earlier that day, Michaels appeared on BuzzFeed’s Twitter show “AM to DM” and expressed confusion over why people celebrate the singer’s body. “Why are we celebrating her body?” Michaels said, referring to Lizzo. “Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ’Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.” Michaels’ comments caused a backlash on Twitter, where many called her comments fatphobic and outdated.

Jillian Michaels came to prominence torturing fat people on television for entertainment. She is loudly and proudly anti-fat because otherwise she can’t make money. Her living depends on anti-fat bigotry. https://t.co/LHLQlpNoYE — Mx. Amadi (@amaditalks) January 8, 2020

TW Fatphobia - Once you understand that nothing she is saying is backed by fact or science, this interview becomes all the more pathetic. This isn't about health, this is about humiliating and shaming bodies that are not white and thin. https://t.co/yeYZrWBvLf — belen (@cloudiabelen) January 8, 2020

Just gonna leave this here for you @JillianMichaelspic.twitter.com/E5b0C4YXNz — Ally 🏒🎬🧜🏽‍♀️🌈🔮 (@nametags) January 8, 2020