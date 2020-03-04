Lizzo Joins Her Mum For A Sweet Dance Routine While Visiting Family In Detroit

Lizzo isn’t the only person in her family who has moves.

The singer/rapper shared a sweet video on Instagram Monday showing her dancing in a white bath towel alongside her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, who’s wearing a matching white bathrobe.

“Been in Detroit [with] family,” Lizzo captioned the post. “This makes me smile. Hope u smiling too.”

Lizzo was born in Detroit and lived there until her family moved to Houston when she was 10. She left Houston for Minneapolis as an adult.