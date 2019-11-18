Many Australian fans of Lizzo are “devastated” after the pre-sale tickets for the musician’s January 8 Melbourne headline show sold out in just minutes on Monday.
On Sunday night FOMO pre-sale subscribers were sent a secret link to the pre-sale along with an access code.
However, some fans have claimed the link “changed” on Monday morning, while others said the Ticketmaster website “crashed” when they logged on at 9am.
Ticketmaster addressed complaints, saying on Twitter their site was operating as usual and recommended customers “try again” when the general public tickets go on sale on Tuesday.
“Ticketmaster was unsurprisingly met with remarkable demand for the Lizzo presale this morning at Forum Melbourne,” a Ticketmaster spokesperson said in a statement to HuffPost Australia.
“As advertised, the presale allocation for this show was released at 9am today (Monday 18 November) and sold out very quickly. With Lizzo being one of the most popular artists in the world, demand was always going to be extremely high.
“Tickets for this event will be withheld until 9am Monday 6 January. This means no one will have their tickets in their account until this date.”
Meanwhile the FOMO Festival said 50% of tickets were allocated to the pre-sale, and that they always “provide a run down in all our Facebook events for the ticket buying process”.
Lizzo is scheduled to perform in Melbourne at the Forum on January 8, 2020 in addition to headlining the FOMO festival across Australia in the new year.
Formerly the State Theatre, Melbourne’s Forum seats up to 3,371 people, but some people believe a “bigger venue” should have been chosen so fans don’t miss out.
Other fans were also disappointed that tickets are being resold on platforms such as Viagogo and StubHub for almost $500.
“Ticketmaster is the only authorised ticket seller for this show. Unauthorised ticket on-sellers will add significant premiums on to ticket prices and sell non-existent or fraudulent tickets and you will not be able to gain access to the event,” the ticket company told HuffPost Australia.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Viagogo, eBay or Facebook Marketplace are NOT an authorised ticket sellers.”
For those who missed out on pre-sale tickets, the next best bet is to log on to the Ticketmaster website at 9am on Tuesday when the general public allocation goes on sale.