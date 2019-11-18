Matthew Baker via Getty Images Lizzo is set to perform in Melbourne in January 2020.

Many Australian fans of Lizzo are “devastated” after the pre-sale tickets for the musician’s January 8 Melbourne headline show sold out in just minutes on Monday. On Sunday night FOMO pre-sale subscribers were sent a secret link to the pre-sale along with an access code. However, some fans have claimed the link “changed” on Monday morning, while others said the Ticketmaster website “crashed” when they logged on at 9am.

Melbourne presale kind of screwed around with people trying to see your sideshow :( They changed the link in the email, so people loaded + ready got a page with no tickets / missing presale. Fingers crossed we can get one tomorrow in general sale! — Darcy Laycock (@Sutto) November 17, 2019

Has anyone been able to buy Melbourne Lizzo tickets? I logged on straight away but I have had no luck 😢 — Rachel (@freerachman) November 17, 2019

Pre-sale for your melbourne sideshow is crashing the website! pic.twitter.com/CPBnItTrAf — Heather (@heatherph) November 17, 2019

Me sitting here trying to get @lizzo tickets for her Melbourne show and I can't get through even though I clicked on it at 9am @ticketmasterAU pic.twitter.com/dcQD1nanL8 — Ashy Rose (@ashyrosemusic) November 17, 2019

So @lizzo presale for Melbourne sold out in minutes. Fingers crossed for tomorrow or a second show! pic.twitter.com/FoGAvFSamY — jenmovies 🍿 (@jenmovies) November 17, 2019

.@Ticketmaster_AU So are @lizzo presale tix for the Melbourne show sold out? Been trying since 9am without success, but it’s not saying sold out. I’m in a refresh, search, search again cycle of death here!! ♾🔙🔜🔂🔀🔁↪️🎶🎶 👑 — Brooke Crawford (@BrookeRCrawford) November 18, 2019

Can't get Melbourne Lizzo tickets because the site crashed. Thanks @Ticketmaster — 🌸 Playing Pokémon Shield 🌸 (@anneliesejane) November 17, 2019

I'm devastated — No one was ready for ARTPOP (@NikkiaH9) November 17, 2019

Ticketmaster addressed complaints, saying on Twitter their site was operating as usual and recommended customers “try again” when the general public tickets go on sale on Tuesday. “Ticketmaster was unsurprisingly met with remarkable demand for the Lizzo presale this morning at Forum Melbourne,” a Ticketmaster spokesperson said in a statement to HuffPost Australia. “As advertised, the presale allocation for this show was released at 9am today (Monday 18 November) and sold out very quickly. With Lizzo being one of the most popular artists in the world, demand was always going to be extremely high. “Tickets for this event will be withheld until 9am Monday 6 January. This means no one will have their tickets in their account until this date.”

The presale is working on our site utilising the discrete link issued by FOMO although the allocation for this presale is subject to availability. We're sorry to hear our phone lines were busy when you attempted to call. Please try again for the general public on sale. — Ticketmaster AU (@Ticketmaster_AU) November 18, 2019

Hi, When a popular event goes on presale there are thousands of customers attempting to purchase tickets across all channels. Tickets are sold as long as an allocation is available, and sometimes they go very quickly. Please try again for the general public on sale. — Ticketmaster AU (@Ticketmaster_AU) November 17, 2019

Meanwhile the FOMO Festival said 50% of tickets were allocated to the pre-sale, and that they always “provide a run down in all our Facebook events for the ticket buying process”.

The @lizzo Melbourne pre-sale sold out almost instantly today! Try again at 9AM tomorrow if you missed out: https://t.co/9vY7NUJ9cOpic.twitter.com/Spw7uVM43a — FOMO Festival (@fomoaus) November 17, 2019

Incorrect, the pre-sale was for anyone who signed up. Providing fans with basic information on being prepared is our job as the promoter. For high demand shows it’s always tough to get tickets, luckily Melbourne gets a second show with Lizzo at FOMO 💚 https://t.co/18HO7WD76C — FOMO Festival (@fomoaus) November 18, 2019

Lizzo is scheduled to perform in Melbourne at the Forum on January 8, 2020 in addition to headlining the FOMO festival across Australia in the new year. Formerly the State Theatre, Melbourne’s Forum seats up to 3,371 people, but some people believe a “bigger venue” should have been chosen so fans don’t miss out.

Need a bigger venue for @lizzo in #Melbourne than @ForumMelbourne if you can't get a ticket within 5 seconds of the presale opening! Devoed!! — Monica Vecchiotti 🌈 (@mvecchiotti) November 17, 2019

Okay @Lizzo fans in Melbourne are wack! A few seconds after 9AM and tickets are sold out already 😭 I’ll try my luck again tomorrow but idk they should move the queen’s show to a bigger venue to accommodate all her fans!! — N (@sleepynikki) November 18, 2019

Other fans were also disappointed that tickets are being resold on platforms such as Viagogo and StubHub for almost $500. “Ticketmaster is the only authorised ticket seller for this show. Unauthorised ticket on-sellers will add significant premiums on to ticket prices and sell non-existent or fraudulent tickets and you will not be able to gain access to the event,” the ticket company told HuffPost Australia. “For the avoidance of doubt, Viagogo, eBay or Facebook Marketplace are NOT an authorised ticket sellers.”

Tried to get pre-sale tickets this morning for the wonderful @lizzo in Melbourne for @fomoaus. Sold out in seconds and then, moments later, selling on @viagogo on $443. How is this even legal? And why has @Ticketmaster_AU still not figured out how to stop this kind of thing? pic.twitter.com/hm0xowDd17 — Chris McGinty (@mcgynti) November 17, 2019

It really pisses me off seeing assholes already reselling Lizzo Melbourne tickets for $500! pic.twitter.com/Oa8pU7VNl4 — reroy (@okreroy) November 17, 2019

Damn, even higher prices on Viagogo (it's showing in USD cos I'm currently in USA).

$393 USD = $576 AUD#lizzo#melbourne@Ticketmaster_AUpic.twitter.com/WQwTaRgSRe — reroy (@okreroy) November 17, 2019