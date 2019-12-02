If it’s not her concert tickets selling out in a heartbeat, it’s Lizzo’s Instagram that manages to break the internet more often than not. The 31-year-old did just that on Sunday when she shared a series of naked photos, and if you ask her dedicated fans, they are absolutely here for the singer’s display of body positivity on social media.

“Paint me like ya French bitch,” Lizzo captioned the images, that immediately attracted a wave of praise from her followers.

“There are no words to describe how next level this is! Thank you for being unapologetic and unafraid. The world needs more Lizzo!!!” wrote on person. Another fan put it quite simply, saying, “Love it”. Earlier this year Lizzo opened up about why she posts nude images on her social media accounts. “I’m doing this for myself,” she told Essence. “I love creating shapes with my body, and I love normalising the dimples in my butt or the lumps in my thighs or my back fat or my stretch marks. “I love normalising my black-ass elbows,” she continued. “I think it’s beautiful.”

Lizzo’s upcoming Australian shows have been the hottest tickets in Australia, with her concerts selling out last month within mere minutes. On Monday radio station Nova announced the musician will perform on Sydney’s Seadeck boat as part of its intimate Red Room concert series in January 2020. This means those who missed out on her initially announced Sydney and Melbourne shows have another chance to score a ticket. The exact date of the Nova event is yet to be announced but you can complete your entry here.