Citing “too many trolls,” the Grammy-nominated singer and rapper announced late Sunday that she was taking a break from the social media platform.

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls... ✌🏾 I’ll be back when I feel like it.

It’s unclear how long Lizzo’s hiatus will last.

Though she has been known for her sassy and self-empowering Twitter presence, she’s faced online criticism before.

Last month, she was blasted on social media for twerking at a Los Angeles Lakers’ game while wearing a cut-out, thong-revealing dress.

Some on Twitter criticised the outfit as “ugly,” while others argued that the look was “indecent” for family-friendly events like basketball games.

And while there are benefits to stepping away from social media for some time, Lizzo needn’t fret too much after a banner, star-making year.

The star, who is currently touring Australia, hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in September with her hit single “Truth Hurts.” In December, she was named Time’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year.

And, if all goes well, the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26 will turn out to be yet another monumental night, as Lizzo looks poised to win big with eight nominations.

In an interview with Billboard last year, she previously expressed her frustrations at having to deal with body-shaming and other criticism online.

“I’ve always had to turn haters into congratulators,” she said. “That’s the thing with my songs and my live shows: I’ve never lost that mentality of ‘I have to win you over,’ and I’m never going to, because I didn’t learn that way. I have muscle memory in this.”

Lizzo will perform on Sydney’s Seadeck boat as part of Nova’s intimate Red Room concert series on Friday.