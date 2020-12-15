Lizzo Responds To Backlash After Sharing Juice Cleanse With Fans

“November,” she said, “stressed me the fuck out.”

“I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that fucked my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my fucking body, my fucking skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad bitch and that’s it,” she said.

She added: “I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it and every big girl should do whatever the fuck they want with their bodies.”

Despite the criticism, many fans defended Lizzo’s posts and spoke in support of her having autonomy over her own damn body: