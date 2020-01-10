Lizzo’s Emotional Australian Bushfire Speech

Getty/HuffPost Lizzo gives an emotional speech on Australia's bushfire disaster.

Lizzo has told an emotional Sydney crowd the world could learn a thing or two from Australia about “coming together in a crisis” in the wake of the country’s devastating bushfire disaster. “You guys truly know how to come together in a time of crisis and it’s the most beautiful act of humanity I’ve ever seen,” she said while performing to an intimate crowd at Nova’s Red Room event on Friday. “I’m so glad this is getting global attention because the whole world needs to see how to come together in a time of crisis and the whole world needs to understand this is not just an Australian issue this is a global issue.”

@lizzo’s emotional speech on the #AustraliaFires ‘The whole world needs to understand this is not just an Australian issue, this is a global issue’ #novasredroompic.twitter.com/kbNEjwVpJQ — Carly Williams (@Williams__Carly) January 10, 2020

Australia’s bushfires have killed 26 people this fire season and burnt 10.3 million hectares of land with a billion animals feared to have perished. “Hopefully it doesn’t take another tragedy to show that and for us to take some action,” she added.

The body positive singer made the declaration during radio station Nova’s famous concert series before breaking into her hit “Good As Hell”, an empowering song that was first released in 2016 but skyrocketed into the top 10 for much of the end of 2019. Lizzo, who has been performing and releasing music for years, celebrated a number of accomplishments in her career in 2019. The “Juice” singer scored the most 2020 Grammy nominations of any artist, racking up noms in a total of eight categories in November. She impressed critics with her Glastonbury set in June and last month, she was named Time’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year. She made her debut on “Saturday Night Live” weeks later. Earlier this week the 31-year-old hitmaker spent time volunteering at Melbourne’s Foodbank, helping package food hampers for those who’ve been affected by the devastating fires - although she tried to keep her efforts a secret. “I didn’t want nobody to know about the Foodbank because I want to just help, I wish I could just help everyday,” she said on stage.

We had the one and only Lizzo helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today! If you'd like to join Lizzo in supporting the bushfire crisis, visit https://t.co/aDyjFTSsLE 💜 pic.twitter.com/J5Nn0oyyod — Foodbank Victoria (@FoodbankVic) January 8, 2020

“If I could get some milk and some cereal for some families that’ve been displaced, if I could help rebuild I would, but I have shows to do and I realise that helps as well. Sometimes it’s nice to put a smile on someone’s face but I am not the hero. The Red Cross that are here tonight, they are the heroes.”

REUTERS Bushfire smoke has reached South America.

Bushfire smoke from Australia has now reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organisation said on Tuesday. New Zealand police recently issued an official statement asking Auckland residents not to phone the emergency number there about the alarming orange sky after an influx of calls.

Huffpost Australia Mallacoota before and after

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged $2 billion to a newly created National Bushfire Recovery Agency. Celebrities who have donated include Elton John and Chris Hemsworth with $1 million each, as well as billionaire James Packer ($5 million), singer Pink ($500,000) and comedian Celeste Barber who has helped raise over $40 million through her fundraising page.

Darrian Traynor via Getty Images MALLACOOTA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 03: A view of fire damage on January 03, 2020 in Sarsfield , Australia. The HMAS Choules docked outside of Mallacoota this morning to evacuate thousands of people stranded in the remote coastal town following fires across East Gippsland which have killed one person and destroyed dozens of properties. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)