Turns Out Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' Halloween Costume Is 100% The Best

Lizzo 100% nailed Halloween this year.

In a Twitter video posted Friday, the “Truth Hurts” singer recreated her chart-topping song’s most famous line.

“YALL IDK... this year for Halloween I decided not to wear a costume,” Lizzo teased in the tweet.

But then, in the video, she appears wearing a box resembling a DNA test kit, complete with sparkly letters and a glittery, oversized cotton swab. Another person pretends to take the test, and Lizzo ― acting as the kit ― then opens the box to reveal they are “100% that bitch.”