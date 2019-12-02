London Bridge Attack Triggers Urgent Review Of Terrorists Released From Prison

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Armed police on the scene of the London Bridge attack on Friday.

A terror attack at London Bridge which killed two people has sparked an urgent review of terrorists released from prison, after it was revealed the attacker had been freed halfway through a 16-year jail sentence.

Convicted terrorist Usman Khan, 28, stabbed to death 25-year-old Jack Merritt and a woman in the knife rampage on Friday afternoon, leaving three other people injured.

Khan was on licence and wearing an electronic monitoring tag when he attended a conference on prisoner rehabilitation hosted by Cambridge University scheme Learning Together at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge.

It was announced on Sunday morning that the Ministry of Justice had launched a review of the licence conditions of around 70 convicted terrorists released from prison.

The review comes as Boris Johnson claimed that scrapping early release from prison would have stopped Khan.

The prime minister said: “What I have seen over the last 24 hours has made me angry – it’s absolutely clear that we can’t carry on with the failed approaches of the past.”

He added: “If you are convicted of a serious terrorist offence, there should be a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 years – and some should never be released.

“Further, for all terrorism and extremist offences the sentence announced by the judge must be the time actually served – these criminals must serve every day of their sentence, with no exceptions.

“These simple changes, in line with what I’ve been saying since becoming Prime Minister, would have prevented this attack.”

Khan, who was living in Stafford, was given permission to travel into the heart of London by police and the probation service. He had also been allowed to travel to Whitehall earlier in the year.

Armed with two knives and wearing a fake suicide vest, Khan was tackled by members of the public, including ex-offenders from the conference, before he was shot dead by police on London Bridge.