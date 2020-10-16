London Placed Under Tier 2 Coronavirus Lockdown From Midnight On Friday

Londoners will be banned from mixing indoors with anyone outside their household from midnight on Friday into Saturday, as the government escalated the capital’s coronavirus level to tier two.

The move means nearly nine million people will no longer be able to socialise in pubs and restaurants with anyone they do not live with.

London MPs were informed of the decision by the government in a conference call on Thursday morning.

Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor, has been warning for some time that the rising infection rate in the city would mean stricter measures would be needed.

England’s three-tier system involves the country being put into different categories labelled as medium, high or very high risk.

The medium level maintains current national restrictions, the high level sees households banned from mixing indoors, while the third tier involves harsher restrictions including the closure of bars.

HuffPost UK understands that the new restrictions will include all of London and that no borough will be exempt.

A government source said: “London escalation plan has always been to try to work with all boroughs together.”