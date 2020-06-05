Lone Protester Left Bleeding After Buffalo Cops Push Him To The Ground

Disturbing footage taken during a Buffalo, New York, protest shows police pushing a lone protester to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the concrete and bleed. Videos of the incident captured by local media organisations show a large group of officers closing in on Buffalo’s Niagara Square to enforce an 8pm curfew amid scattered anti-racism protests in the area. The graphic footage offers a close-up look at the force some officers use on protesters, even when they’re peaceful.

As seen in the clips, a single protester approached the officers and began speaking to them. Two of the cops moved toward him, and at least one shoved him with his hand. The protester, a white man who appeared to be older, fell to the ground and audibly hit his head on the concrete, where he lay still and began to bleed from his ear. The officers stopped to look at him until another officer stepped in and directed them to keep walking. Warning: The videos below contain graphic content.

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFOpic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

Current situation in #Buffalo as police work to enforce the 8 p.m. curfew in Niagara Square. Caution: there is some vulgar language in the video. Tune to @SPECNewsBuffalo for the latest. Video Courtesy: Photojournalist Anthony Nelson pic.twitter.com/nP4AXgQGeR — Katie Gibas (@KatieGibasTV) June 5, 2020

Earlier Thursday, in a statement issued by the city, police said “one person was injured when he tripped & fell,” a description that doesn’t match up with the videos. Later, however, top Buffalo police officials told local news outlets that the commissioner of police had ordered an investigation into the incident and that both officers involved in the incident had been suspended. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown issued a statement late Thursday saying he was “deeply disturbed” by the incident and said the officers had been suspended without pay.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has issued a statement: pic.twitter.com/2qG76eXB1m — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020