WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images Police in the southern New South Wales (NSW) border city of Albury check cars crossing the state border from Victoria on July 8, 2020 (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Long queues of cars banked up on either side of the New South Wales and Victoria border crossing on Tuesday after it was closed overnight in a bid to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in Melbourne. Police checkpoints caused delays of more than an hour for drivers attempting to cross between NSW and Victoria, a highly porous state line that is heavily trafficked by daily commuters who live and work on opposing sides of the state line. Officials in both states agreed to shut the border for an indefinite period with just two days’ notice after a recent surge in numbers of new coronavirus cases in Melbourne. Victorian officials have also announced a return to lockdown measures in Melbourne that will kick in from midnight for at least six weeks, closing down cafes, bars, restaurants, hairdressers and gyms, and confining around 4.9 million people to their homes except for essential business.

Authorities had hastily set up a system to issue travel permits across the border for a select group, mostly commuters in border towns, as hundreds of police officers and army troops were deployed to monitor the closure. But a website created to dispense passes crashed soon after its launch on Tuesday evening with officials saying more than 44,000 people applied. Officials reassured that regular commuters could instead show residential and employment documentation. “Most people are from border towns thus far, that have tried to cross,” NSW state police commissioner Mick Fuller told the ABC on Wednesday morning. “We’ll continue to work with particularly border communities over the next few days to smooth that out.”

Kevin Mack, the mayor of Albury in New South Wales, a city twinned with Wodonga in Victoria, said people were waiting up to 50 minutes to cross the bridge over the Murray River that forms the official border. “People understand that these are unusual times,” Mack said. It is the first time the border has been closed since 1919, during the Spanish flu pandemic. “I got a permit but with all the checks, my commute across was heavily delayed,” Amanda Cohn, who crosses the border from her home in NSW each day to reach the Victorian hospital where she works, told Reuters by telephone. “Plenty of others need to get across and they don’t have a permit.”

Mark Metcalfe via Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 08: NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller speaks to the media at a press conference at Sydney Olympic Park on July 08, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The NSW-Victoria border closed at midnight, Wednesday 8 July. It is the first time in 100 years the border between the two states has been closed and comes as Victoria continues to record high numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases through community transmission. NSW residents returning from Victoria will need to self isolate for 14 days, while Victorian residents are banned from travelling to New South Wales unless they have a permit. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)