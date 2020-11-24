ENTERTAINMENT
24/11/2020 8:22 AM AEDT

All The Fiercest Looks From The 2020 American Music Awards

The show was hosted by Taraji P. Henson and featured other big names including Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat and many more.

The stars showed up and showed out at the 2020 American Music Awards, which aired live on Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show was hosted by “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson and held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Performances from Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry and Megan Thee Stallion made waves on social media, particularly the latter as she debuted her new song, “Body.”

Of course, no awards show is complete without a red carpet, even during such unconventional times. So we’ve gathered some of the best, wildest and fiercest looks from the event for your viewing pleasure:

Becky G

ABC via Getty Images
Becky G at the 2020 American Music Awards, aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Laverne Cox

ABC via Getty Images
Laverne Cox at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Paris Hilton

ABC via Getty Images
Paris Hilton at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The Weeknd

ABC via Getty Images
The Weeknd at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Doja Cat

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 via Getty Images
Doja Cat at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Ciara

ABC via Getty Images
Ciara at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Anthony Anderson

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 via Getty Images
Anthony Anderson attends the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Bebe Rexha

ABC via Getty Images
Bebe Rexha at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Dan + Shay

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 via Getty Images
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the country duo Dan + Shay attend the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Iann Dior

ABC via Getty Images
Iann Dior at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Taraji P. Henson

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 via Getty Images
Show host Taraji P. Henson attends the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

24kGoldn

ABC via Getty Images
24kGoldn at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Jennifer Lopez

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez attends the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 via Getty Images
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Dua Lipa

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Dua Lipa poses for the 2020 American Music Awards, which was broadcast on Sunday in London.

Bell Biv DeVoe

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 via Getty Images
Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe of the R&B group Bell Biv DeVoe attend the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.
