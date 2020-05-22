“Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty in connection with the college admissions bribery scandal.

Both will serve prison time and pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines under their plea deals for “securing the fraudulent admission” of their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, to the University of Southern California crew team “as purported athletic recruits,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts said in a statement Thursday.

Both daughters had never participated in the sport, according to court documents. The couple were accused of paying $500,000 to snag their places on the team so the girls would be admitted to the school.

Loughlin, 55, agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, according to the deal she signed on Wednesday, and will be sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.