Louis Vuitton Director Slams Trump As 'Joke' After Visit To Brand's Texas Workshop

Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière had a few choice words for President Donald Trump on Instagram mere days after the president appeared at the opening of a new Louis Vuitton factory in Texas.

On Sunday, the French fashion designer, who has been Vuitton’s creative director since 2013, posted an image of the cover of the 1984 song “High Energy” by Evelyn Thomas alongside these words: “Standing against any political action. I am a fashion designer refusing this association.”

Ghesquière ended the post with the hashtags “#trumpisajoke” and “#homophobia.”