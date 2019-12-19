For many, Love Actually is the only festive film worth watching, but its creator has revealed that there’s (ahem) actually one thing he would change about the movie. Richard Curtis – who wrote and directed the 2003 Christmas romcom – has revealed he’d actually change the film’s most eyebrow-raising moment.

SIPA USA/PA Images Richard Curtis

Speaking to NME at the Global Citizen Awards, when asked what he would change he said: “That’s a really difficult question“ He then added: “I think the naked people should be wearing more clothes.” Richard is referring to the sex scene in which Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page’s character is seen naked as her co-star Martin Freeman cups her breasts.

Universal Joanna Page in Love Actually

Last week, another of the film’s stars Hugh Grant - who plays the prime minister - revealed how “excruciating” he found the scene in which he is seen dancing around to Jump (For My Love) by the Pointer Sisters. He said: “There was this dance written and I thought, ‘That’s going to be excruciating’ and it has the power to be the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid. “I certainly dreaded filming it and Richard kept saying, ‘Don’t you think we’d better rehearse the dancing scene’ and I’d say, ‘Uh yes I’ve just gotta learn some lines…my ankle hurts today’. So it was never rehearsed.”

Universal Hugh Grant plays the prime minister in the film