Love Island Australia's Adam Farrugia 'Saved A Lot Of Pain' By Dumping Cartier Surjan

Channel Nine Love Island Australia contestants Cartier Surjan and Adam Farrugia.

They were one of the fan favourites in the villa, but apparently Love Island Australia’s Adam Farrugia “saved a lot of pain” by ending his relationship with Cartier Surjan. Co-star Jessie Wynter said viewers shouldn’t hold their breath for a reunion after Cartier leaves the villa, as Adam was “realistic” in thinking their romance won’t work beyond the reality show. “Adam really put into perspective whether he thinks the relationship would work outside,” Jessie told HuffPost Australia following her elimination on Tuesday night.

“They were really, really happy and really enjoyed each other’s company in the villa but then you have to take your mind out of the villa. You have to really ask yourself, ‘Do you think it will work?’ “I think Adam, he asked himself that question and he realised that maybe no [it won’t], and he kind of saved a lot of pain really,” she said. “Adam was very realistic with Cartier and he was straightforward and honest. It’s really easy to get sucked into the villa bubble but I think good on Adam for what he did.”

Channel Nine Love Island Australia contestant Jessie Wynter spoke about Cartier and Adam.

There’s no denying Adam and Cartier come from very different backgrounds – one of the reasons co-star Eoghan Murphy previously told HuffPost Australia that their romance “doesn’t make sense at all”. Cartier considers herself a ‘born-again Christian’, who previously said her religion shaped her outlook on life and that it is essential her romantic partner respects her views. Meanwhile Gold Coast plasterer Adam has never had a girlfriend longer than six months, and is not a regular churchgoer. After Adam left the Fiji villa last week, Cartier has grown closer to Matt Zukowski.