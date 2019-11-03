The Love Island Australia finale is getting closer, and while some couples have firmly cemented their relationships, other romances are most certainly on the rocks. On Sunday night original contestant Gerard Majda dramatically walked out of the Fiji villa after finding himself single once again, but if there’s anything he’s gained from his time on the show, it’s an insight into who could take out the winner’s title at the end of the season.

“It’s a tricky one but I reckon it would be Josh and Anna or Cynthia and Aaron,” the 23-year-old told HuffPost Australia. “Josh and Anna have been really solid for a while now and they’ve got a real, genuine connection. They’re both there for the right reasons; really looking for something not just for the six weeks in the villa, but on the outside,” he said.

Channel Nine Love Island Australia's Anna McEvoy and Josh Packam.

As for Cynthia and Aaron, Gerard said he believed the couple have an advantage in terms of timing, as Aaron entered the villa only recently and therefore the couple can continue their relationship in the ‘honeymoon’ phase with little conflict, all the way to the finale. “Aaron and Cynthia, that’s really blossoming into something pretty special,” he said. “I think in terms of timing as well, I think that’s looking very good. They’re at about two, two-and-a-half weeks till the mark where things start to get a bit rocky with the couples, so I think they might be able to just ride it out in the honeymoon stage almost.”

Channel Nine Love Island Australia's Aaron Shaw and Cynthia Taylu.

Meanwhile Adam and Cartier have been the surprise couple of the reality show, proving opposites do match in the most unexpected of circumstances. However, Gerard didn’t believe the fan favourites will continue their romance on the outside. “Adam and Cartier, they’re a great couple and they’ve been very unexpected I guess, but we’ll see,” he said. “I don’t think they’re quite my pick.”