Love Island Australia's Eoghan Says Cartier And Adam's Romance 'Doesn't Make Sense'

Love Island Australia’s Cartier Surjan and Adam Farrugia don’t necessarily look like a perfect match on paper, but they have proved to be the strongest couple in the villa so far.

The reality show’s most recently eliminated contestant Eoghan Murphy has agreed that the pair’s romance could be a shock to many given their very different backgrounds.

“It doesn’t make sense at all,” Eoghan told HuffPost Australia. “It makes absolutely no sense but it’s working, let me put it that way.”

Cartier considers herself a ‘born-again Christian’, but despite her faith, the 19-year-old has chosen unconventional way to find a relationship by going on Love Island Australia.