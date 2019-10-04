Love Island Australia’s Cartier Surjan Is A ‘Born-Again Christian’ Lifeguard

Cartier Surjan considers herself a ‘born-again Christian’, but despite her traditional upbringing, she’s choosing an unconventional way to find a relationship by going on Love Island.

The 19-year-old receptionist and lifeguard from Sydney says her religion has shaped her outlook on life. She adds that it’s essential her romantic partner respects her views.

“With my Christianity, I love Jesus, he has changed the way I see things, the way I view things and the way I treat others,” she says. “With a partner, I just want him to respect my beliefs, not put any doubt, any pressure. On the outside it would be nice if he could come to church with me and meet my church friends. I think I will show something different. I will show them me, I’m not going to hide anything.” While she doesn’t usually drink alcohol, Cartier doesn’t mind the occasional champagne and trained as a national swimmer for four years.

Instagram/Cartier Surjan Love Island contestant Cartier Surjan