Love Island Australia contestant Cassie Lansdell has learned that the rest of the country is now up to speed on her reality television history. While the 26-year-old was in the Fiji villa the past month, footage emerged of her auditioning for the UK version of The X Factor back in 2013, and as the judges put it themselves, Cassie couldn’t sing.

“I sort of laugh at it [the audition] to be honest,” Cassie told HuffPost Australia on Wednesday night after being eliminated from Love Island. While it’s an awkward blast from the past for the executive assistant from Sydney, Cassie said she’s ready to just shrug off people’s comments in the wake of her new fame.

ITV Love Island Australia contestant Cassie Lansdell in a 2013 audition for The X Factor UK.

“Me and my friends know it was a long time ago,” she said, explaining it was just “a bit of fun”. “I think the way the show took off was very edited and heightened. It was a funny time,” she continued. “My friends all found it hilarious and I still do laugh at it. It wasn’t serious at all.” If she were to revisit her interest in music, she said she’d take a different approach. “I think if I put music out there it would definitely be more of my own style, more authentic,” she said. Cassie and her Love Island partner Luke Packham were given the boot on Wednesday night along with intruder Isabelle Green.