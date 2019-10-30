Love Island Australia's Cynthia Taylu Finally Finds Love And Twitter Is Rejoicing

Of all the original contestants on Love Island Australia, Cynthia Taylu has struggled the most to find romance in the Fiji villa.

Now, three weeks after a race debate emerged when nobody chose her on the first night, Cynthia appears to have found her match in newcomer Aaron Shaw.

Fans of the 23-year-old model have rejoiced after Channel Nine shared a sneak-peek clip of Cynthia and Aaron kissing ahead of Wednesday night’s episode.

“I’m grinning ear to ear like an idiot. I definitely ship this! And it’s such a relief to see a guy actually interested in her like a real man! Go Cynthia!!” one viewer wrote on Instagram.

“Cynthia finally getting some love,” another fan tweeted.