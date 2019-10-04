Love Island Australia’s Jessie Wynter Is A Miss Universe Australia Finalist

Jessie Wynter’s Love Island appearance comes after she competed in the Miss Universe Australia pageant this year.

The 23-year-old represented Hobart as a finalist, and despite not winning, has continued working as a promo model.

She says the reality show opportunity “could not have come at a better time”.

“I am a waitress at the moment, and it kind of felt that my life had stalled a little bit. It will be good to keep me occupied, get me out of my shell,” she says.