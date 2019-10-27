Diversity in Australian reality TV has been a big topic recently.
Earlier this month Bachelorette fans were disappointed with Niranga Amarasinghe’s minimal screen time, while Love Island viewers were outraged when Cynthia Taylu was the last to be picked during the season premiere.
The introduction of the Love Island ‘Bomb Squad’ earlier this week sparked more race debate when newcomer Tea Fraser became the second black woman to be on the Aussie series. Many viewers urged Channel Nine to put more culturally diverse men on the show, but Tea has said it’s not that easy to get a multicultural mix on screen.
“I think there definitely could’ve been, it definitely would’ve been good... but at the same time it’s people who do apply,” she told HuffPost Australia following her elimination on Sunday night.
The 20-year-old said going on a reality show is no easy decision, and perhaps not as many ethnically diverse men applied to enter the Fiji villa.
“Some people don’t feel that’s something they want to do because with reality TV, it’s a bit hard to put yourself out there,” she said, before admitting she was also apprehensive about signing up for the show.
“I saw the applications coming up so early and I put it off and then I finally decided to apply. Everything was so rushed,” she said.
Tea, who was born in South Africa, also admitted her own family was initially hesitant about her involvement with Love Island.
“There was efinitely was a bit of like, ‘Are you sure you want to go? You really want to put yourself out there like that?’ But at the end of the day they’re such a supportive family and I’m so glad I have them,” she said.
Tea and fellow intruder Angel were sent packing on Sunday night after the latest male intruder, Aaron, chose to save Biannca and Jessie.
Love Island airs Monday to Friday at 8:45pm on Channel Nine.