Earlier this month Bachelorette fans were disappointed with Niranga Amarasinghe’s minimal screen time, while Love Island viewers were outraged when Cynthia Taylu was the last to be picked during the season premiere.

The introduction of the Love Island ‘Bomb Squad’ earlier this week sparked more race debate when newcomer Tea Fraser became the second black woman to be on the Aussie series. Many viewers urged Channel Nine to put more culturally diverse men on the show, but Tea has said it’s not that easy to get a multicultural mix on screen.

“I think there definitely could’ve been, it definitely would’ve been good... but at the same time it’s people who do apply,” she told HuffPost Australia following her elimination on Sunday night.