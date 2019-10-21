Love Island's Vanessa Sierra On Why She 'Put Dating Life In The Hands Of Producers'

The 24-year-old is no stranger to controversial relationships involving reality stars, and said it’s that past experience that left her “burnt” and made her lose hope of “dating in the real world”.

After being eliminated from Love Island Australia on Monday night, Vanessa Sierra revealed why she chose to put her pursuit for love “in the hands of producers”.

“Definitely the level I was burnt by my last relationship put me off dating,” Vanessa told HuffPost Australia on Monday.

Vanessa dated Married At First Sight star Dan Webb after his split from MAFS co-star Jessika Power earlier this year. She then went on to date Jess’ brother, Rhyce Power, whom she later accused of assaulting her on a holiday in Thailand – an allegation Rhyce has denied.

“I kind of didn’t trust myself dating in the normal world and so I actually said this to my best friend, ‘Well if I put my dating life in the hands of producers I feel like I’m going to make better choices than if I were in the outside world’.”

During her time in the villa, Vanessa was firmly coupled with male model Matthew Zukowski, but their relationship faced its challenges over the past few days due to trust issues.

“I feel like Matt messed up in the villa. He didn’t have my back,” she said, adding it’s for this reason she wouldn’t rekindle their romance in the outside world.

“He just never gave me the benefit of the doubt so I don’t think I would pursue that outside the villa even though it could have worked. He’s let me down in the villa.”

Recently eliminated contestant Sam Withers also expressed interest in Vanessa earlier in the season, and the model is keen to contact him now that they’re both out of the villa.

“Obviously there was a connection with Sam and I right from the start and I was quite open about it with both Matt and Sam,” she said. “They were both aware, but because my connection was stronger with Matt and Sam hadn’t really stepped up to pursue it, I sort of left that on the sidelines and focused on Matt.

“There’s always a feeling of ‘what if’? Seeing myself fall out with Matt, I don’t regret anything but I do wish I gave Sam a little bit more time.

She said “he’s definitely one of the first people I’m going to call when I get out of the villa” as she wants to “give him that chance, even on a friend level”.