Love Island Australia’s Vanessa Sierra Joli Has Already Dated A Reality Star

If Vanessa Sierra Joli’s face looks familiar, that’s because it is. The 24-year-old businesswoman from Sydney dated Married At First Sight star Dan Webb earlier this year.

Their brief romance came after Dan’s very public split with MAFS co-star Jessika Power. She then went on to date Jessika’s brother, Rhyce Power.

“I think it’s about time I got out there again,” Vanessa says of her decision to find a partner on Love Island. “I remember hearI ing about Love Island around the time of my last break up and thinking to myself, this is perfect timing.”