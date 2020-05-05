The ITV2 reality show had been due to return to Mallorca in Spain for its seventh run in June, after launching its first-ever winter edition in Cape Town, South Africa, in January.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has now confirmed the show will no longer go ahead, explaining: “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.”

He continued: “In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

The announcement comes after Kevin admitted last week that he was worried about what signal the series might be sending out “if we’re doing a show where everybody is crammed together slathering over each other, and the rest of the world is told don’t go near anyone in the park”.

He also revealed producers had discussed setting the series in Cornwall, but ultimately decided it wouldn’t “be the same show”.