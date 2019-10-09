Love Island Australia's Maurice Was 'Gaslighting' Jessie Last Night. This Is What That Means.

The second night of Love Island Australia featured the first big argument between Maurice Salib and Jessie Wynter, leaving many viewers fuming and branding Maurice’s behaviour as ‘gaslighting’.
The 27-year-old media executive’s heated conversation with Jessie left the 23-year-old waitress feeling visibly uncomfortable as she told him, “It kind of feels like you’re putting words in my mouth”.
Gaslighting might be an unfamiliar word, but the experience will resonate with many people who have experienced controlling relationships. It describes a situation where one party psychologically manipulates the other, making them doubt their own version of events, or even their own sanity.
“You’re overthinking, I’ve just got to say it black and white... You fabricate this big scenario in your mind. It’s all in your head,” Maurice told Jessie when she expressed her concerns that he was more invested in generating publicity on the show than finding love.
Later the couple reconvened for a follow-up conversation, and Maurice told Jessie that her previous relationships and her being ‘uncomfortable in communication’ were the real issues at hand.
“Your previous relationship would have done you pretty hard, so I understand that’s...” said Maurice.
“Nah, it’s not really that. We are best mates,” Jessie responded before Maurice intercepted with a defensive response.
“Yeah, you just told me you left on bad terms, that’s all,” he said.
When Jessie said that wasn’t the case, Maurice still insisted: “That would have put a bad taste in your mouth. So I can totally understand how you are very cautious with steps”.
“But when you ask questions, it kind of feels like you’re putting words in my mouth and I really hate that,” Jessie replied.
“It doesn’t give my brain time to actually think or feel or say what I think. You kind of like come in like, ‘I totally understand you’ve come out of a rough relationship so you’d be feeling this way’ and I just keep getting really confused about it. So that’s when I’m like, he’s kind of told me how I feel.”
“I think you’re uncomfortable with communication in general. That’s probably why you feel…” Maurice started to say, as Jessie interrupted him, “See you’re kind of doing it now”.
Many viewers branded Maurice’s behaviour as ‘gaslighting’ after the episode aired, and have called for producers to intervene.
“Well that was a classic example of gaslighting. Thanks Maurice,” tweeted one person.
“Maurice needs to GTFO, he is exemplifying abusive, toxic, gaslighting behaviour. Good on Jessie for trusting her gut and addressing that so well,” wrote another.
The show’s narrator, Irish TV star Eoghan McDermott, also called out Maurice’s behaviour as ‘gaslighting’.
Channel Nine declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost Australia.
What does gaslighting look and feel like?
The term gaslighting comes from ‘Gas Light’, a 1938 play about a married couple, in which an abusive husband makes his wife believe she has gone mad.
Philipa Thornton, relationship psychologist and founder of Marriage Works tells HuffPost Australia: “Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse often seen in domestic abuse”.
Thornton said abusers who gaslight often instil “huge self double” on victims, make them second guess themselves, trivialise their thoughts, and criticising their confusion “to gain power and control”.
“Gaslighting is psychologically distressing and when done continuously over time, it has people, usually female partners though not always, second guessing themselves,” said Thornton.
“The gaslighter minimises, discounts and over powers. The abuses denies reality, often saying, ‘No that’s not what happened’ and they define the reality. They are effectively reshaping a person’s world view over time.”
Why is gaslighting problematic?
Everyone’s relationship is different and some people might believe this is just how they interact with their partner. But gaslighting should be taken seriously – it is a form of abuse, according to Martin Burrow, senior practice consultant at relationship support charity, Relate.
Burrow previously told HuffPost UK: “It’s a form of abuse which can involve manipulation and undermining a person’s self-belief, sometimes to the point where they question their own sanity. Gaslighting can be used as a way of controlling a partner, something which is never acceptable.”
So why do people gaslight?
Burrow says: “Sometimes a person who is gaslighting doesn’t realise they’re doing it and are driven unconsciously by their own insecurities.”
However, in other cases they will do it deliberately, says Burrow. “Doing real damage to their partner’s wellbeing in the process”.
If you feel you’re being gaslighted, it’s important to do something about it. Try to look at the behaviours objectively – if this was happening to one of your friends, what would you advise them?
Additional reporting Sophie Gallagher, HuffPost UK.
If you or someone you know needs help:
Lifeline on 13 11 14