Love Island Intruder Phoebe Thompson And Maurice Salib's Secret Past Exposed

When Love Island Australia intruder Phoebe Thompson enters the villa on Wednesday night, she’ll recognise a familiar face amongst the other contestants. HuffPost Australia can exclusively reveal the 28-year-old credit analyst already knows media executive Maurice Salib, and there’s photos to prove it. An image shared on Phoebe’s Instagram account in 2015 shows the pair posing together in Sydney. Channel Nine has confirmed to HuffPost Australia that it is Maurice in the photo. “Throwback to when @mindaayyy was on the hunt for brown people... #Sydney #models,” Phoebe captioned the image.

Instagram/Phoebe Thompson Phoebe Thompson (second from left) and Maurice Salib (far right) in a photo shared to Instagram in 2015.

Both Phoebe, who is proud of her Jamaican heritage, and Egyptian-Australian Maurice, have made no secret of their modelling experience. The show’s producers told HuffPost that the reality stars may address their previous connection later in the show, however it remains unclear whether Phoebe and Maurice’s connection was known, or if the casting was mere coincidence. This comes after the Daily Mail revealed on Tuesday that Vanessa Sierra Joli and Adam Farrugia also knew each other before appearing on the show.