Love Island Australia's Sam Withers Confirms Married At First Sight Gig

Love Island Australia contestant Sam Withers has confirmed he was meant to star on Married At First Sight’s sixth season that aired earlier this year.

The 28-year-old DJ, who was eliminated from Love Island on Monday night, says he went through the entire audition process in 2018 after being approached by a producer, but the gig “fell through” at the last minute.

″I was meant to be on Married At First Sight,” he told HuffPost Australia. “I went through the whole process and unfortunately, just before it all began, it sort of all fell through,” he told HuffPost Australia.