Lucasfilm Exec Defends Disturbing Baby Yoda Moment

Some fans weren’t all that egg-cited about Baby Yoda’s antics in the latest episode of ‘The Mandalorian.’ Now, a Lucasfilm executive is defending The Child, Mando-style.

In ‘The Passenger,’ The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) takes onto his ship a Frog Lady who’s just trying to get her canister of eggs fertilised before the equinox. Though these eggs are the last of her family line, that doesn’t stop The Child from chowing down on them multiple times throughout the episode.

Some viewers said they thought this made Baby Yoda a bad egg. On Monday, Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak addressed the episode on Twitter, saying it “makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilised, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy.”

“But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect,” he continued.