MasterChef Guest Judge Luke Nguyen’s Seafood Longevity Noodle Recipe

Instagram/The Star Combining the delicious flavours of king prawns, blue crab and Hokkaido scallop, this noodle dish is a modern twist on a traditional favourite.

TV chef Luke Nguyen may be separated from family this Lunar New Year, but the MasterChef Australia guest judge is celebrating the Year of the Ox by sharing his famous Seafood Longevity Noodle recipe.

Like many this Lunar New Year, Nguyen’s traditions of visiting temples around Sydney and gathering with the family to cook up a feast to graze on for days have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

“Lunar New Year will be very different for me and my family in 2021 as we are currently in Vietnam and are unable to spend time with our parents, uncles, aunties and cousins in Australia,” he told HuffPost Australia.

“We’ll be praying in our homes, rather than in the temples and offering traditional red packets to our loved ones virtually.”

But cooking meaningful dishes with the family can still be a special part of Lunar New Year 2021 - or any time of year.

Combining the delicious flavours of king prawns, blue crab and Hokkaido scallop, Nguyen’s modern twist on old favourite is usually only found at his Fat Noodle restaurant at The Star Sydney, but he said it’s an easy dish to make at home.

Seafood Longevity Noodles

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients:

200g Somen Noodle (pre-blanch)

50g Hokkaido Scallop (3 pcs)

100g King Prawn (3pcs)

30g Blue Swimmer Crab Meat

50g Broccoli (3florets)

20g Shiitake Mushroom

20g Carrot

1 Egg White

250ml Chicken Stock

1 tsp Scallion Oil

1 handful salt

2 tbsp Potato Starch

1 tbsp Oyster Sauce

½ tsp Sugar

Method:

Boil water to lightly blanch the seafood and vegetables so they are cooked to mid-way through, then drain and set aside Place 5 spoons of oil in the wok and heat to a medium heat Add the seafood and vegetables and fry until cooked medium-well done, then drain and set aside Place 1 spoon of oil in the wok and heat to a medium heat Add the somen noodles and sauté for about 30 seconds then season with a handful of salt and transfer to serving plate Place 1 spoon of oil in the wok and heat to a medium heat Pour the chicken stock into it and season with the salt and sugar Lower the heat and thicken the stock with the potato starch Once complete re-add the ingredients into it and sauté for 30 seconds Add the egg white in for 10 seconds, then gently stir it in to ensure the gravy is silky Plate up and pour the sauce on somen noodle