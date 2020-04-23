Lululemon Apologises For Art Director's Post About Racist 'Bat Fried Rice' T-Shirt

Lululemon, lambasted on social media since senior global art director Trevor Fleming shared the image of the anti-Asian shirt on Sunday, called the post “inappropriate and inexcusable.”

Athletic brand Lululemon has apologised for its now-former art director’s Instagram post sharing a link to a racist “bat fried rice” T-shirt design.

“At Lululemon, our culture and values are core to who we are, and we take matters like this extremely seriously,” Erin Hankinson, a spokesperson for the Canada-based company, said in a statement to HuffPost. “The t-shirt design is not a Lululemon product. We apologize that an employee was affiliated with promoting an offensive t-shirt. ... The image and the post were inappropriate and inexcusable, and we do not tolerate this behavior.”

Fleming, the company noted, is “no longer an employee of Lululemon.”

The uproar started Sunday when Fleming, a Lululemon executive since 2017, shared a link on his since-deleted Instagram page for a T-shirt design by California artist Jess Sluder.

The shirt, called the “bat fried rice” tee, featured an image of a bat-winged Chinese food take-out box and the words, “No Thank You.”

Members of the Asian American community quickly spoke out against the racist shirt on social media.