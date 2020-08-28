Macaulay Culkin Trolls Fans With Funny 'Gift To The World' On 40th Birthday

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Macaulay Culkin in 2018 — when he was still in his 30s and maybe didn't make you feel quite so old.

﻿Macaulay Culkin just turned 40. And he knows exactly how that makes you filthy animals feel.

The former child star, who became famous for his roles in ’90s classics like ‘Home Alone,’ ‘My Girl’ and ‘Richie Rich,’ took to Twitter on Wednesday to mark his milestone birthday.

He gave fans a little gift, even though it was his big day.

“Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome,” Culkin quipped.

“It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old,” he added. “I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job.”

Mission accomplished.