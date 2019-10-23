Macaulay Culkin Dancing With Lizzo On Stage Is Randomly Good As Hell

Macaulay Culkin found himself at home, but not quite so alone when he joined Lizzo on stage at a recent concert.

The former child star is apparently friendly enough with the “Truth Hurts” singer to not only dance alongside her in front of thousands of concertgoers, but to allow her to make the iconic “Home Alone” face directly in front of him.

Before launching into her empowerment anthem “Like A Girl” on Monday night, the chart-topping artist recruited Culkin for her version of the call-and-response “Gigolo Game” on stage.

The actor readily busted a move ― the sprinkler ― as Lizzo and her backup dancers hyped him up.

“When @lizzobeeating asks you to do a silly dance... You get up there and do a silly dance,” Culkin wrote in the caption of a clip of his performance on social media.