Macaulay Culkin Is On Board With Editing Trump Out Of 'Home Alone 2'

Donald Trump is the first US president to be impeached twice ― and if it were up to Macaulay Culkin, he’d soon be down a movie credit, too. Culkin on Wednesday expressed his support for digitally removing Trump from 1992’s “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” When a fan suggested the future president’s cameo in the beloved Christmas comedy be replaced with Culkin as his current, 40-year-old self, the actor needed just one word to signal his approval. “Sold,” he tweeted.

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Culkin also supported another fan who’d uploaded an amateur video that excised Trump’s likeness and voice entirely. “Bravo,” Culkin wrote.

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Trump is in “Home Alone 2” for all of seven seconds. In the scene, Kevin McCallister (played by Culkin) is strolling through New York’s Plaza Hotel. He stops Trump, who plays himself, to ask for directions to the hotel’s lobby. The Trump Organisation owned the Plaza Hotel from 1988 until 1995. Last year, in an interview to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the original “Home Alone,” director Chris Columbus said Trump would only grant permission for the sequel to be shot at the hotel in exchange for an appearance in the movie.

Ron Galella via Getty Images Donald Trump and Macaulay Culkin in 1991.