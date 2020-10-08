Macaulay Culkin's 'Home Alone' Face Mask Will Make You Scream

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Let’s face it: Even in a pandemic, you’re not always home alone.

To encourage mask-wearing and discourage the spread of COVID-19, actor Macaulay Culkin took to Twitter on Wednesday with a “Home Alone”-inspired message.

“Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self,” Culkin wrote, wearing a mask depicting his famous aftershave scream in the blockbuster 1990 movie. He added, “Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids.”