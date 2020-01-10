Madame Tussauds Removes Harry And Meghan Figures From Display

Well that didn’t take long.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures have been removed from the royal family display at Madame Tussauds London ― but they’re not being turned into candles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who shockingly announced Wednesday they were stepping back from senior royal duties and plan to divide their time between the the U.K. and North America, are being moved elsewhere in the wax museum, officials said in a press release sent to HuffPost on Thursday.

“To reflect the upcoming change in the Royal line up, Madame Tussauds London will be moving its Harry and Meghan figures from its Royal set with immediate effect,” the museum said in a statement.

General manager Steve Davis explained the relocation, saying, “As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

The popular pair previously stood between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William stood on the other side with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, as seen below.