David Guetta has revealed that a planned collaboration with Madonna fell apart when she found out a certain fact about him. The French DJ and music producer told YouTube comedians McFly et Carlito that a meeting was set up for him to collaborate with the Queen of Pop after a remix he did of her song Revolver won a Grammy. But while the two hit it off, with David even seemingly in line to produce an entire Madonna album, things never got going for them, after she discovered what star sign he was.

Aurora Rose via Getty Images Madonna

“She tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album,” he recalled. “I arrive for lunch. We talk about everything – the music, what she wants to do with the album. [She was] super nice. It’s just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch, it’s happening, very good.” But he revealed that’s when things hit a seemingly insurmountable bump in the road. The When Love Takes Over star continued: “Suddenly [after telling her he is a Scorpio], she makes a face and she says to me, ’I’m sorry, we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye!”

John Parra via Getty Images David Guetta performing a set from home earlier this year